Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. (B) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.27 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on B. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $67.00 price target on Barnes Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $59.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.27. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $72.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,858,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,160,000 after buying an additional 32,213 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,153,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,970,000 after buying an additional 618,888 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,098,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,041,000 after buying an additional 232,733 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,326,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,228,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

