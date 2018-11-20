Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Issued By Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, November 14th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2019 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $12.15 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.32 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. Williams Capital set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.81.

PXD stock opened at $157.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $140.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,178 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,167,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

