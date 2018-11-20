Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q1 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $98.00 target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $94.00 target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

RHP stock opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $90.02.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.54 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 51,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 13,031 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.83 per share, with a total value of $988,140.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

