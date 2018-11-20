Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) Boosted by Analyst

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wix.Com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 14th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). William Blair also issued estimates for Wix.Com’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WIX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Wix.Com to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.24.

WIX opened at $85.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 34.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 270.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the third quarter worth about $29,969,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the third quarter worth about $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.