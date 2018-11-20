QASH (QASH) Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $73.18 million and $3.74 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00004693 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, Gate.io, Ethfinex and Huobi. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021957 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00128874 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00199168 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.36 or 0.09346638 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000120 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00009517 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, EXX, LATOKEN, GOPAX, Gate.io, Huobi, Liquid and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

