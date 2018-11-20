QEP Resources (QEP) Debt Trading 1.5% Higher

An issue of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) debt rose 1.5% against its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.25% coupon and will mature on May 1, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $97.50 and were trading at $97.21 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QEP. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

NYSE QEP traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,492,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,400. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. QEP Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.45 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,907,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,913,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 260,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 17.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter worth $755,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “QEP Resources (QEP) Debt Trading 1.5% Higher” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/qep-resources-qep-debt-trading-1-5-higher.html.

QEP Resources Company Profile (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.