Qiwi (QIWI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Qiwi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qiwi from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qiwi from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiwi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of QIWI stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $634.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.31. Qiwi has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $18.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $18.81. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Qiwi had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Qiwi’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $17.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Qiwi by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,556,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,262,000 after purchasing an additional 268,025 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Qiwi by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 319,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Qiwi by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 81,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 61,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Qiwi by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 885,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 114,241 shares in the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

