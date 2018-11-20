QUALCOMM (QCOM) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 1.95

News headlines about QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. QUALCOMM earned a media sentiment score of 1.95 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the wireless technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected QUALCOMM’s ranking:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

QCOM stock opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.74%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $54,165.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $61,641.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $375,119.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock worth $6,302,079 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

