Qualys’ (QLYS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) in a report released on Friday. Wedbush currently has a $95.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Qualys to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.71.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of QLYS opened at $69.21 on Friday. Qualys has a 1-year low of $55.05 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $133,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,800,796.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,825 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $352,244.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,144,384.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock worth $3,494,425. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Qualys by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 108,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Qualys by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Qualys by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.