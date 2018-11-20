Qube Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (QUBE)

Qube (CURRENCY:QUBE) traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Qube token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z and BigONE. In the last seven days, Qube has traded 42.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qube has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3,995.00 worth of Qube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00010061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00020567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00136587 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00202675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.61 or 0.08353722 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Qube Token Profile

Qube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Qube’s official website is www.qube.vip. Qube’s official Twitter account is @QUBEofficial_.

Buying and Selling Qube

Qube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qube using one of the exchanges listed above.

