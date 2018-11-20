Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Position Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 636.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,982 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth $2,459,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth $201,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth $335,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 88.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 112,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Aegis upped their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George acquired 220,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $4,500,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 122,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $2,702,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

