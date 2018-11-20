Qurate Retail Inc Series A Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (QRTEA)

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,035 call options on the company. This is an increase of 734% compared to the typical volume of 244 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George purchased 220,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 122,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,192.2% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 204.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

