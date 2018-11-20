Randgold Resources (GOLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GOLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Randgold Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Randgold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Scotiabank set a $98.00 price objective on Randgold Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Randgold Resources stock opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of -0.29. Randgold Resources has a one year low of $59.90 and a one year high of $104.05.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $243.57 million during the quarter. Randgold Resources had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 21.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Randgold Resources will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Randgold Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,209,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,966,000 after buying an additional 222,064 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Randgold Resources by 8.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,901,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,945,000 after buying an additional 441,386 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Randgold Resources by 10.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,242,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,730,000 after buying an additional 307,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Randgold Resources by 13.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,238,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,907,000 after buying an additional 266,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Randgold Resources by 69.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,028,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,097,000 after buying an additional 828,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits. Its projects include the following: Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Morila gold mine, Tongon gold mine, Kibali gold mine, and Massawa. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

