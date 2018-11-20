Rational Advisors LLC Has $671,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc (C)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,066 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 7,510.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 581,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 573,416 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 81,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 298,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 88,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.61.

Shares of C opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

