Rational Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Medley Capital Corp (MCC)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 228,808 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Medley Capital worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Medley Capital during the second quarter valued at $187,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Medley Capital in the third quarter valued at $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Medley Capital by 118.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 32,539 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Medley Capital by 31.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medley Capital in the second quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Medley Capital alerts:

MCC opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. Medley Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. Medley Capital’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCC shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Medley Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/rational-advisors-llc-lowers-stake-in-medley-capital-corp-mcc.html.

Medley Capital Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.