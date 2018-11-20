Rational Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 18,331.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,461,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $300,238,000 after acquiring an additional 670,016 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $108,800,000 after buying an additional 352,914 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,038,000. Criterion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,227,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 445,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,507,000 after buying an additional 268,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $237.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.20.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $163.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.16, a PEG ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.22. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $140.12 and a 52 week high of $239.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The network technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $658.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.14 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Mark Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $6,957,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 140,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,663,844.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.03, for a total value of $99,485.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,250.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,178 shares of company stock valued at $62,189,621. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

