Raymond James Lowers Spectrum Brands (SPB) to Market Perform

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.30.

NYSE SPB opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.66. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $119.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.72 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 870.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 89,973 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,250,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 15,645 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

