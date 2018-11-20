Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bloom Energy (BE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE):

11/15/2018 – Bloom Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

11/9/2018 – Bloom Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

11/7/2018 – Bloom Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Bloom Energy was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Bloom Energy was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $14.55. 773,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Bloom Energy Corp has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $38.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,467,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,387,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,440,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,522,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp.

