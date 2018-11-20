Red Hat Inc (RHT) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,438 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,162,044 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $290,527,000 after buying an additional 850,715 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,832,275 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $249,702,000 after buying an additional 21,970 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,428 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $119,781,000 after buying an additional 153,670 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 876,595 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $117,788,000 after buying an additional 183,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 13,666.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 713,364 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 708,182 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Red Hat news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $314,200.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,214,223.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $120,028.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $453,984. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RHT opened at $173.36 on Tuesday. Red Hat Inc has a 12 month low of $115.31 and a 12 month high of $177.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Red Hat had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $822.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Red Hat’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Hat Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHT. Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 price objective on Red Hat and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Northland Securities cut Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Red Hat to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.48.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

