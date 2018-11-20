Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (7) (($0.09)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (6.50) (($0.08)) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of REDX opened at GBX 6.80 ($0.09) on Tuesday. Redx Pharma has a 1-year low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 43 ($0.56).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/redx-pharma-redx-announces-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-50-eps.html.

About Redx Pharma

Redx Pharma Plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating cancer and fibrosis. The company is developing RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor for the treatment of pancreatic, biliary, and gastric cancers, as well as melanoma; Pan-RAF inhibitor for colorectal cancer; and SHP2, a protein-tyrosine phosphatase for receptor tyrosine kinase signaling in cancer cells.

