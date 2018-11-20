Refereum Price Reaches $0.0028 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. In the last week, Refereum has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $6.65 million and approximately $637,184.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bibox, DDEX and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00010410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00020993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00134981 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00202422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.90 or 0.08474148 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00008923 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,385,309,673 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bibox, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.