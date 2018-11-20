Regency Centers (REG) Earns Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REG. TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.30.

Shares of REG opened at $63.63 on Monday. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $278.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $137,871.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,279.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $202,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $239,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

