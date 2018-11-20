Remark (MARK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $2.25 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Remark Media, Inc. owns, operates and acquires innovative digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver culturally relevant, dynamic content that attracts and engages users on a global scale. The company leverages its unique digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to fast-growing, lucrative markets. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou and Chengdu, China. “

Get Remark alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MARK. ValuEngine cut Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Remark from $13.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

NASDAQ MARK opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Remark has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.18.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Remark will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Remark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Remark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Remark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Remark by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Remark by 294.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50,582 shares during the last quarter. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, a technology company, focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a social media data intelligence platform. It also owns and operates various digital media properties that deliver content in various verticals, such as travel and entertainment, young adult lifestyle, and personal finance.

Read More: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Remark (MARK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.