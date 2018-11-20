Renault (RNO) Given a €74.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Commerzbank set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cfra set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €84.59 ($98.36).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €95.21 ($110.71) on Monday. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

