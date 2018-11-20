Renault (RNO) PT Set at €69.00 by Societe Generale

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective by Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 27.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RNO. Cfra set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Commerzbank set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €84.59 ($98.36).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €95.21 ($110.71) on Tuesday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

