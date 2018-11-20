Republic Protocol Price Reaches $0.0204 on Major Exchanges (REN)

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last week, Republic Protocol has traded down 46.1% against the US dollar. Republic Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.36 million and approximately $222,419.00 worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Republic Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Tidex, Cobinhood and HADAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00020643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00131345 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00202776 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000127 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.76 or 0.08875006 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00009614 BTC.

Republic Protocol Profile

Republic Protocol was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,286,967 tokens. Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The official message board for Republic Protocol is medium.com/republicprotocol. The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Republic Protocol is republicprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Republic Protocol

Republic Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, IDEX, Tidex, Liqui, OKEx, UEX, BitForex, DDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Republic Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Republic Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Republic Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

