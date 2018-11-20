Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Amgen (AMGN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN):

11/1/2018 – Amgen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/1/2018 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $200.00 to $204.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $182.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Amgen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $223.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “: We rate Amgen shares 12-month price target of $223. Amgen posted a nice beat and raise third quarter for top and bottom line estimates. We found Aimovig trends notable with over 100K patients on the drug. For this quarter, key products Neulasta and Enbrel are were roughly in line with consensus. New top and bottom line guidance are $23.2-23.5B and $14.00-14.25/sh. Our new top and bottom line estimates are $23.3B and $14.36/sh. Aimovig looking strong out of the gate for migraine treatment with unit demand. Aimovig sales were $22M in the quarter, but Amgen has free drug bridging programs.””

10/31/2018 – Amgen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $213.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Amgen was given a new $224.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Amgen had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $206.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Amgen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/12/2018 – Amgen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $229.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2018 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $212.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2018 – Amgen was given a new $192.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – Amgen was given a new $223.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – Amgen was given a new $220.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Amgen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2018 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2018 – Amgen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cann. They now have a $224.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “The FDA approval of this sNDA for Kyprolis based on the positive A.R.R.O.W. data supports our outlook that Kyprolis will have increased adoption and greater market penetration over the next five years. The A.R.R.O.W. results support a nearly 28% increase in volume of Kyprolis administered per patient in the RRMM setting. We anticipate Kyprolis sales will increase to $2.0 billion in 2022 from $835 million in 2017 and will account for 6.2% of sales, being the fourth-largest driver of sales growth. Continuing positive data, like those demonstrated in A.R.R.O.W., ASPIRE and ENDEAVOR, along with label expansions to include overall survival in the relapsed multiple myeloma setting, support this outlook that Kyprolis will have increased adoption and greater market penetration over the next five years.””

10/1/2018 – Amgen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2018 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $234.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amgen’s newer drugs – Prolia, Xgeva, Blincyto, Repatha, Kyprolis – are performing well. Amgen is also progressing with its pipeline and the recent approval of migraine candidate, Aimovig was a huge boost. Amgen’s restructuring plan is making it leaner and more cost efficient. Lower taxes and share buybacks should provide some bottom-line support. Amgen’s shares have outperformed the industry this year so far. However, Amgen has some challenges in store, given the slowdown in sales of mature drugs like Enbrel, Aranesp and Neulasta, which are facing an array of branded and generic competitors. Volume growth of new drugs may not be enough to offset lost sales due to the decline in mature brands. While Neupogen is already facing U.S. biosimilar competition, Neulasta, Epogen and Sensipar could start facing the same this year. Meanwhile, uptake of key new drug, Repatha has been slow due to payer restrictions.”

9/28/2018 – Amgen was given a new $193.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/26/2018 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

AMGN stock traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $197.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,577. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.31 and a 12-month high of $210.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,823,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,425,805,000 after buying an additional 1,505,266 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Amgen by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,093,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,299,506,000 after buying an additional 8,329,861 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $952,900,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,157,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $767,460,000 after buying an additional 128,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,115,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $853,028,000 after buying an additional 311,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

