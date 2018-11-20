ResMed Inc. to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for ResMed in a research report issued on Thursday, November 15th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $588.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.66 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

RMD opened at $102.57 on Monday. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,180,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,289,550,000 after buying an additional 226,612 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in ResMed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,841,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,416,000 after buying an additional 14,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ResMed by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,324,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ResMed by 323.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,367,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,721,000 after buying an additional 1,044,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ResMed by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,135,000 after buying an additional 223,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $66,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,727 shares of company stock worth $1,791,277 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

