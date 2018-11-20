Reviewing American Realty Investors (ARL) and BOSTON OMAHA (BOMN)

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) and BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Realty Investors and BOSTON OMAHA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Realty Investors 19.16% 11.80% 1.52% BOSTON OMAHA -57.80% -3.18% -3.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of American Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of BOSTON OMAHA shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.1% of American Realty Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.6% of BOSTON OMAHA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

American Realty Investors has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOSTON OMAHA has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Realty Investors and BOSTON OMAHA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Realty Investors $126.22 million 2.00 -$8.43 million N/A N/A BOSTON OMAHA $9.01 million 58.22 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

BOSTON OMAHA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Realty Investors.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Realty Investors and BOSTON OMAHA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A BOSTON OMAHA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

American Realty Investors beats BOSTON OMAHA on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and ownership of residential, hotel, and commercial real estate properties in the Southwestern, Southeastern, and Midwestern United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells properties and land. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio include 51 residential apartment communities totaling 8,427 units; 7 commercial properties, including 5 office buildings and 2 retail centers; and a golf course. The company also owns or controls 3,613 acres of improved and unimproved land. American Realty Investors, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

BOSTON OMAHA Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the United States. The company acquires existing billboard locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Wisconsin. It also provides surety insurance products, as well as related brokerage services; and commercial real estate brokerage, property management, and other real estate services. In addition, Boston Omaha Corporation holds interests in various commercial and residential real estate properties. As of March 23, 2018, it owned 479 billboard structures containing a total of 1,151 advertising spots, and 864 faces of which 37 are digital displays. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

