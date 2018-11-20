Reviewing Energizer (ENR) & Neah Power Systems (NPWZ)

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Neah Power Systems (OTCMKTS:NPWZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Energizer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Neah Power Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Energizer has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neah Power Systems has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer and Neah Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 5.20% 549.70% 9.72% Neah Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energizer and Neah Power Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $1.80 billion 1.56 $93.50 million $3.37 13.94 Neah Power Systems N/A N/A -$2.41 million N/A N/A

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Neah Power Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Energizer and Neah Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 1 4 4 0 2.33 Neah Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energizer currently has a consensus price target of $65.44, indicating a potential upside of 39.27%. Given Energizer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energizer is more favorable than Neah Power Systems.

Dividends

Energizer pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Neah Power Systems does not pay a dividend. Energizer pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Energizer beats Neah Power Systems on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products. The company also provides headlights, lanterns, children's lights, and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Energizer, Eveready, Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. In addition, it licenses the Energizer and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in gaming, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, LED light bulbs, and other lighting products. Further, the company designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products under the Refresh Your Car!, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, and Eagle One brands. It sells its products through direct sales force, third party distributors, and wholesalers; and through various retail locations, including mass merchandisers and warehouse clubs, food stores, drug and convenience stores, electronics specialty stores and department stores, hardware and automotive centers, military stores, brick and mortar retailers, as well as through ecommerce. Energizer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Neah Power Systems Company Profile

Neah Power Systems, Inc. develops and sells silicon based rechargeable lithium batteries, silicon fuel cells, and Formira HOD systems. The company focuses on developing and supplying its products for military, transportation vehicles, and portable electronics applications in India, China, and parts of Europe. Neah Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

