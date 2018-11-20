Reviewing Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (MYTAY) and INMARSAT PLC/ADR (IMASY)

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) and INMARSAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:IMASY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt and INMARSAT PLC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt $2.24 billion 0.71 $168.21 million N/A N/A INMARSAT PLC/ADR $1.40 billion 1.76 $181.70 million N/A N/A

INMARSAT PLC/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of INMARSAT PLC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt and INMARSAT PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt 7.03% 7.49% 3.96% INMARSAT PLC/ADR 8.76% 8.88% 2.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt and INMARSAT PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt 0 0 0 0 N/A INMARSAT PLC/ADR 0 3 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INMARSAT PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. INMARSAT PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Summary

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt beats INMARSAT PLC/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services. It also sells equipment for using fixed line and mobile services, including telephones, tablets, notebooks, TV sets, etc. In addition, the company provides fixed line wholesale services comprising leased line and IP, wholesale bit stream access and local loop unbundling services, wholesale voice and associated network access and other commercial services, and wholesale products designed for the retail services of CATV companies and individual solutions; mobile wholesale services, such as mobile interconnect and interworking products, and roaming services; and international wholesale voice and data services, as well as offers IPv6 dual-stack services to its residential customers. Further, it offers Internet Exchange (MT-IX), a physical infrastructure to facilitate the exchange of Internet traffic among the members of the MT-IX in various autonomous systems; and system integration and IT services. Additionally, the company provides electricity and natural gas services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. Magyar Telekom Telecommunications PLC is a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Europe B.V.

About INMARSAT PLC/ADR

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air. The company also offers in-flight voice, data, safety, and cabin connectivity services for business and commercial air transport. It connects to its fleet of 13 satellites using a range of equipment, including global handheld satellite phones and notebook-size broadband Internet devices, as well as specialist terminals and antennas fitted to ships, aircraft, and road vehicles. It serves governments, airlines, the broadcast media industry, the oil and gas industry, the mining and construction industry, and humanitarian aid agencies. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

