Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) CFO Adeel Khan Purchases 2,250 Shares of Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) CFO Adeel Khan bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE REXR opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $33.54.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.09 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 22.47%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,570,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,804,000 after acquiring an additional 251,106 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $349,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $3,146,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 849,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 168 properties with approximately 20.6 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

