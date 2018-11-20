Rhumbline Advisers Has $32.55 Million Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Microchip Technology worth $32,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 10.5% in the third quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 208,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 153,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $114,767,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 748,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCHP opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.3645 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $159,130.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $337,151.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,791.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

