Rhumbline Advisers Has $34.97 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,511,903 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,206 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $34,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 165.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $176,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $836,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,282.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

