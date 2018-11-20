Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,139 Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Total System Services were worth $34,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,020,041,000 after acquiring an additional 159,847 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,897,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,822,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 885,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,416,000 after acquiring an additional 307,042 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Total System Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSS shares. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Total System Services from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Total System Services from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

TSS opened at $84.45 on Tuesday. Total System Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 5,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/rhumbline-advisers-sells-6139-shares-of-total-system-services-inc-tss.html.

Total System Services Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.