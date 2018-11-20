RingCentral (RNG) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $100.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RingCentral to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on RingCentral from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on RingCentral to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their target price on RingCentral from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.47.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $68.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $98.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.74 and a beta of 1.02.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $173.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 2,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $211,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,523.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 1,264 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $119,574.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,131,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,341 shares of company stock worth $17,932,725 in the last three months. 11.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,076,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,105,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,764,000 after buying an additional 623,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 781.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 658,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,262,000 after buying an additional 583,706 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 604.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 376,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,461,000 after buying an additional 322,707 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,752,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,363,000 after buying an additional 289,958 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

