River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.67 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up 2.1% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CWB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,340,000 after purchasing an additional 103,387 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 304,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 99,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 167,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, KHP Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a research report on Friday.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

