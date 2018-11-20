River Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.78%.

In other news, Director John W. Harris purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.15 per share, with a total value of $711,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,769.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Howard Weil began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.58.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

