River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 539 Shares of Aetna Inc (AET)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aetna were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AET. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in Aetna by 111.2% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,193,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,427,000 after buying an additional 1,154,818 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Aetna by 41.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,023,000 after buying an additional 361,170 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Aetna by 258.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 483,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,808,000 after buying an additional 348,979 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Aetna in the second quarter worth $61,616,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aetna by 19,750.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 269,199 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aetna alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AET shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a report on Monday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Aetna from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aetna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.18.

Shares of AET opened at $206.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Aetna Inc has a 1-year low of $166.88 and a 1-year high of $210.90.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aetna Inc will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 539 Shares of Aetna Inc (AET)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/river-wealth-advisors-llc-sells-539-shares-of-aetna-inc-aet.html.

Aetna Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET).

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.