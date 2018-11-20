Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.18 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Riverview Bancorp an industry rank of 104 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RVSB. Zacks Investment Research raised Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

RVSB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. 34,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,847. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $190.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 11th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 171.5% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 145,800 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter worth $2,354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 32,807 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 48.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 36,553 shares during the last quarter. 58.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.