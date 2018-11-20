RMR Group (RMR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

RMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $89.00 price target on RMR Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

RMR Group stock opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.69. RMR Group has a one year low of $52.81 and a one year high of $98.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. FMR LLC increased its position in RMR Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,080,000 after buying an additional 118,096 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in RMR Group by 1,065.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RMR Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,427,000 after buying an additional 65,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RMR Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,494,000 after buying an additional 48,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RMR Group in the third quarter worth about $4,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

