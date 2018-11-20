Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 403.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,587 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,015,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,806,000 after acquiring an additional 275,764 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 7,798,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,335 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,954,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,192,000 after acquiring an additional 53,355 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,939,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,643,000 after acquiring an additional 45,069 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,569,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,024.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,329. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,670. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Qorvo to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $884.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

