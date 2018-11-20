Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.47 Million Stake in Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 226.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,753 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 3,034.1% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco by 89.2% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 134.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Invesco had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

