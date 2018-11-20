Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.20% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 80.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 267,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 119,244 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.9% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 342.8% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUS opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $88.68. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $675.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $205,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,518.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $568,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 target price on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup set a $88.00 target price on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

