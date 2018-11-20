Rock (RKT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $478,898.00

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Rock has a market cap of $11.50 million and approximately $478,898.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rock has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Rock token can currently be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000534 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00009664 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00130088 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00202206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $422.79 or 0.09147287 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000120 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009553 BTC.

About Rock

Rock was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,269,244 tokens. Rock’s official website is gbx.gi. The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rock

Rock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.