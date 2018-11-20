Rockwell Automation (ROK) Given News Impact Rating of 1.75

Media stories about Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rockwell Automation earned a news impact score of 1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Rockwell Automation’s score:

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.29.

Shares of ROK opened at $168.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $209.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.84%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Susan Schmitt sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $787,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

