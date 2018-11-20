Roofs (ROOFS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

Roofs (CURRENCY:ROOFS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Roofs coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Roofs has traded flat against the US dollar. Roofs has a market cap of $16,758.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Roofs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Roofs alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00009746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00130488 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00201365 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.95 or 0.09197377 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000120 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Roofs Profile

Roofs’ total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 coins. Roofs’ official Twitter account is @Roofs9. Roofs’ official message board is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=18152.0. Roofs’ official website is www.roofs.business.

Roofs Coin Trading

Roofs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roofs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Roofs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Roofs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Roofs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Roofs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.