Ross Stores (ROST) Issues Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.09-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $4.15-4.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.08.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST traded down $5.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.77. 228,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $70.84 and a 12 month high of $104.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.95%.

In other news, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $962,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total transaction of $1,903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/ross-stores-rost-issues-q4-2018-earnings-guidance.html.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.