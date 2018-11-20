Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Morgan Advanced Materials (MGAM)

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s current price.

MGAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 379.44 ($4.96).

MGAM stock opened at GBX 261.40 ($3.42) on Tuesday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of GBX 277.20 ($3.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 366.80 ($4.79).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers insulating fiber, board, paper, brick, and monolithic products; crucibles for metals processing; electrical carbon and graphite products; seals and bearings; ceramic cores for investment casting; structural ceramics; and ballistic protection products, as well as braze alloys.

