Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Weir Group (WEIR)

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 2,250 ($29.40). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) price objective (down from GBX 2,000 ($26.13)) on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Weir Group from GBX 2,360 ($30.84) to GBX 1,815 ($23.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,134.12 ($27.89).

WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,461.50 ($19.10) on Tuesday. Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,696 ($22.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,326 ($30.39).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

